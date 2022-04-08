The Philadelphia Eagles signed U.S. Olympic hurdler and former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Devon Allen on Friday.
Terms were not disclosed but ESPN reported it was a three-year deal.
The 27-year-old Allen has not played football since the 2016 season at Oregon.
A three-time U.S. national champion in the 110-meter hurdles, Allen finished fifth at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and fourth in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.
Allen participated in Oregon's Pro Day last week and was clocked at 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
"It's now or never because I don't want to get too old," he told reporters in Eugene, Ore. "I don't want to turn 30, 31, and then try and get into the NFL."
Allen caught 54 passes for 919 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons with the Ducks (2014-16).
--Field Level Media
