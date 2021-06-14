The Philadelphia Eagles signed former San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday.
Mullens slides in as the No. 3 QB in Philly behind starter Jalen Hurts and veteran Joe Flacco.
Mullens played the past three seasons in San Francisco but hit free agency after the team declined to tender him in March.
Mullens started eight games for the 49ers last season in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo, who battled injuries much of the season. Mullens completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
In 19 career games (16 starts), the former Southern Miss QB has thrown for 4,714 yards with 25 TDs against 22 INTs.
--Field Level Media
