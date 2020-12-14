Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL sustained in Sunday's upset of the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the extent of McLeod's knee injury on Monday.

McLeod, 30, started all 13 games this season. He leads the team with seven passes defensed, ranks second with 66 tackles, and has one interception and two fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown.

Undrafted out of Virginia, McLeod has collected 535 tackles, 14 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries in 126 games (110 starts) with the then-St. Louis Rams (2012-15) and Eagles.

McLeod, who missed most of the 2018 season with a knee injury, is signed for next season with a guaranteed base salary of $3.75 million.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.