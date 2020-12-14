Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL sustained in Sunday's upset of the New Orleans Saints.
Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the extent of McLeod's knee injury on Monday.
McLeod, 30, started all 13 games this season. He leads the team with seven passes defensed, ranks second with 66 tackles, and has one interception and two fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown.
Undrafted out of Virginia, McLeod has collected 535 tackles, 14 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries in 126 games (110 starts) with the then-St. Louis Rams (2012-15) and Eagles.
McLeod, who missed most of the 2018 season with a knee injury, is signed for next season with a guaranteed base salary of $3.75 million.
