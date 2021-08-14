Rookie wideout DeVonta Smith has been upgraded to day-to-day by the Philadelphia Eagles, giving the 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft and reigning Heisman Trophy winner a shot at getting some preseason snaps.
Smith had been expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks after suffering a knee sprain in training camp on July 31.
Smith, 22, joined the Eagles for a walkthrough practice Saturday as the team prepares for joint practices with the New England Patriots.
The Eagles and Patriots will meet in a preseason game Thursday.
Head coach Nick Sirianni wasn't ready to commit to Smith making an appearance.
"I don't want to put a timetable as far as if he'll be ready ... I don't know yet," Sirianni said Saturday, per CBS Sports. "He's working hard and working hard to get back and our trainers (are) doing a great job of bringing him back. I look forward to seeing him out there in practice soon."
--Field Level Media
