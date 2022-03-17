The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox while hoping to re-sign him on a reworked deal, NFL Network reported Thursday.

His cut has a June 1 designation to save cash against the salary cap, but by releasing him now, the team will save $18 million in guaranteed money.

Cox, 31, is free to talk with other teams, though the Eagles could also negotiate with him for a lower salary.

The Eagles selected Cox No. 12 overall in the NFL draft in 2012, and he's spent his entire career in Philadelphia.

In 156 career games (150 starts), Cox has tallied 443 tackles, 142 quarterback hits, 58 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries, and has scored three touchdowns.

Last season, he made 35 tackles and had 3.5 sacks. He was named to the All-Pro team in 2018, when he had 10.5 sacks.

He signed a six-year, $102.6 million contract extension in June 2016.

--Field Level Media

