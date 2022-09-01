wire Eagles RB Miles Sanders returns to practice field Field Level Media Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1, 2022 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders practiced for the first time in three weeks on Thursday.He had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the New York Jets.Coach Nick Sirianni told reporters before practice that Sanders was "feeling better every day.""We're hopeful and we'll see what happens," Sirianni said when asked about Sanders' Week 1 availability.Sanders, 25, gained 912 yards from scrimmage in 12 starts last season. He missed four games in 2020 and five games in 2021 due to various injuries. He has rushed for 2,439 yards and nine touchdowns and added 104 catches for 864 yards and three scores in 40 games (34 starts) since Philadelphia drafted him in the second round in 2019.The Eagles open the regular season at Detroit on Sept. 11. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott would likely share the backfield duties if Sanders is not back to 100 percent.Philadelphia added some insurance Thursday by signing running back La'Mical Perine to the practice squad.A fourth-round pick by the Jets in 2020, the 24-year-old Perine rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games with New York from 2020-21.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now HR chief appointed interim principal of Marietta High after Eric Holland’s departure County to toss out code amendment, work with haulers after trash summit 3 Acworth teens arrested, accused of shooting airsoft gun at pedestrians Death penalty sought in Pinetree killings Cobb man, accused founder of Ghostface Gangsters gang, pleads guilty in racketeering case
