Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has an illness and is not playing in Thursday night's preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Joe Flacco started for the Eagles.
Hurts started feeling unwell Thursday afternoon. The team says it's not COVID-related. Hurts was on the field for pre-game warmups.
He wasn't expected to play much against the Pats.
Hurts finished 3-for-7 passing for 54 yards in the Eagles' first preseason game against Pittsburgh.
--Field Level Media
