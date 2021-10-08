Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson returned to the team but is not expected to play in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers.

Johnson, 31, hasn't practiced this week and missed the Eagles' 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to an undisclosed personal matter.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection returned to the team facility on Thursday and "met with some Eagles," NBC Sports Philadelphia reported.

NBC Sports Philadelphia also reported Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro went to Oklahoma on Wednesday and returned Johnson to Philadelphia.

Johnson has started all 102 games in which he has played since joining the Eagles in 2013.

--Field Level Media

