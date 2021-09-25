Philadelphia Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata is likely to miss Monday night's game with a knee injury.
Mailata suffered an MCL sprain on Thursday when he got rolled up on by a teammate. He did not practice Friday.
His absence isn't expected to be long term, but indications were that Andre Dillard will get the start when the Eagles (1-1) visit the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) for an NFC East clash in Arlington, Texas.
Mailata, 24, signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension earlier this month. He played all 129 offensive snaps through the first two games this season.
