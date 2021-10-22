Sorry, an error occurred.
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and tight end Dallas Goedert will return to play in Sunday's road game versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
"He had a good week of practice and we'll be expecting him to play and start at right tackle," coach Nick Sirianni said Friday of Johnson, who has been sidelined while addressing his mental health.
Johnson, 31, last took the field in the Eagles' 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 27.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Johnson has started all 102 games in which he has played since joining the Eagles in 2013.
Also on Friday, Sirianni said he looks "forward to Dallas playing a big role this weekend."
Goedert was activated from the reserve/COVID list on Thursday morning.
"Conditioning-wise, whatever it is, I can be out there the whole game," Goedert said Friday. "Running out there and practicing today, I felt really good."
Goedert has 15 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season, raising his four-year career totals with Philadelphia to 152 receptions for 1,681 yards and 14 scores in 47 games.
Philadelphia drafted Goedert in the second round (49th overall) in 2018 out of South Dakota State.
Goedert is expected to receive the majority of the team's snaps among tight ends after the Eagles traded veteran Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals last Friday.
--Field Level Media
