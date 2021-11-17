The Philadelphia Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for running back Miles Sanders on Wednesday.

Sanders, 24, has been on injured reserve since Oct. 29 with ankle and foot injuries.

The 2019 second-rounder rushed 63 times for 300 yards and no touchdowns in the first seven games this season, adding 19 catches for 118 yards.

The Eagles (4-6) are 2-1 in Sanders' absence while averaging 208.7 rushing yards per game. Philadelphia averaged just 116.7 rushing yards over the first seven games.

The Eagles host the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

