Jalen Hurts was 16-for-23 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, DeVonta Smith had four receptions for 66 yards and two scores, and the visiting Philadelphia Eagles beat the Denver Broncos 30-13 on Sunday.
Darius Slay returned a fumble 83 yards for another touchdown to help the Eagles (4-6) continue their road success. All of Philadelphia's wins have come away from home.
Teddy Bridgewater was 22-for-36 passing for 226 yards and Melvin Gordon III ran for a touchdown but had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter for Denver (5-5). The Broncos had their two-game winning streak stopped and finished 3-1 against NFC East teams.
The Eagles jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 30-yard field goal from Jake Elliott and Hurts' 36-yard TD pass to Smith.
Gordon's 1-yard touchdown run early in the second got Denver on the board, and Brandon McManus tied it with a 21-yard field goal, but Philadelphia came right back.
Hurts found Smith again in the end zone for a 5-yard score with 3:07 left in the second quarter. The Broncos went three-and-out, giving the Eagles another shot before halftime, and they took advantage. Hurts drove Philadelphia to the 34-yard line before Elliott's 51-yard field goal made it 20-10 at halftime.
The Eagles blocked a 22-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter, but McManus hit from 28 yards out later in the period to make it 20-13.
Denver intercepted Hurts on the next Philadelphia possession and drove to the Eagles' 23 with a chance to tie the game. Gordon gained a yard on a fourth-and-1 but fumbled, and Slay returned it 83 yards for a score and a 27-13 lead as time expired in the third.
The Broncos punted on the ensuing possession, and the Eagles extended the lead with a 23-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.
Denver's last chance to get back into the game ended on an incomplete pass at the Philadelphia 10 with 2:05 left.
