Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will appeal his fine from Super Bowl LVII, his agent told NFL Network on Friday.
The NFL fined Gardner-Johnson $14,111 for lowering his head to initiate contact with the helmet of Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.
Gardner-Johnson, 25, was not flagged on the play that occurred in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's 38-35 loss to Kansas City on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Kevin Conner of Universal Sports & Entertainment Management confirmed the fine and the plan to appeal.
Gardner-Johnson shared the NFL lead with six interceptions in his first season with the Eagles in 2022, adding 67 tackles and one sack in 12 games (all starts).
He spent his first three seasons with New Orleans and has 11 interceptions, four sacks and 228 tackles in 55 career games (43 starts) with the Saints and Eagles.
--Field Level Media
