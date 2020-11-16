The Philadelphia Eagles will reverse course and prohibit fans from attending home games at Lincoln Financial Field moving forward.
The change was implemented because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the Philadelphia area. The Eagles have three more regular-season games remaining on their home schedule, starting with a Monday night game on Nov. 30 against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Eagles did not allow fans into their first two games: Sept. 20 against the Los Angeles Rams (a 37-19 defeat) and Sept. 27 against the Cincinnati Bengals (a 23-23 tie).
The team then had a maximum capacity of 7,500 for home games against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The 7,500 total included players, coaches, staff and media.
--Field Level Media
