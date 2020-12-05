The Philadelphia Eagles activated running back Jordan Howard from the practice squad Saturday.

Cut last month after an ineffective stint with the Miami Dolphins, Howard signed with Philadelphia on Nov. 23.

The 26-year-old veteran joins the Eagles (3-7-1) for Sunday's game at the Green Bay Packers (8-3).

Howard gained just 33 yards on 28 carries (1.2-yard average) in five games for Miami, scoring four touchdowns.

He began his NFL career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Chicago Bears in 2016 and 2017, making the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Howard rushed for 525 yards and six scores in 10 games with Philadelphia last season before signing a two-year, $9.75 million contract with Miami in March.

The Eagles also activated defensive tackle Raequan Williams from the practice squad. The undrafted rookie from Michigan State played 16 defensive snaps in his Week 8 debut against the Dallas Cowboys.

--Field Level Media

