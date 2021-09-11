Fafa Picault scored two goals and the Houston Dynamo halted a 16-game winless drought with a spirited 3-0 victory over visiting Austin FC on Saturday night.
Griffin Dorsey added his first career MLS goal for the Dynamo, who were 0-8-8 during the tailspin that followed a victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 22.
Michael Nelson made two saves while recording his first career MLS shutout for Houston (4-10-10, 22 points). Nelson has started the past three matches while starter Marko Maric nurses a leg injury.
Brad Stuver made four saves for Austin FC (5-14-4, 19 points), who have dropped six of their past seven matches.
Houston had a 16-15 edge in shots and placed seven on target to Austin's two.
Dorsey set the tone for Houston with a rebound goal in the opening minute.
Darwin Quintero put a right-footed shot on goal that prompted Stuver to make a diving save. The ball bounced in Dorsey's direction and he tallied on a right-footed shot.
Picault scored his first goal in the 24th minute after Austin's Julio Cascante was unable to intercept a long pass. The ball bounced off Cascante's foot right to Picault and he sent a right-footer inside the right post to make it 2-0.
Picault achieved the brace in transition in the 64th minute immediately after Austin had a strong chance to get on the board.
Cecilio Dominguez took a close-range right footed shot that Nelson got a hand on and the ball caromed to his left and hit the goalpost.
The Dynamo got possession and sped the other way with a lot of room to operate. Picault ended up receiving the ball and sent a right-footer into the right corner for his team-best eighth goal of the campaign.
Austin didn't place a shot on target until the 53rd minute when Nelson thwarted the right-footed attempt by Austin Ring by using his hand to knock the ball over the net.
--Field Level Media
