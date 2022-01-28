The Houston Dynamo are loaning forward Mateo Bajamich to Argentina's Club Atletico Huracan for the remainder of the year.

The loan announced Friday includes an option for Huracan to purchase the 22-year-old winger.

Bajamich played a total of 134 minutes in nine matches (one start) and collected one assist with Houston in 2021.

The Dynamo signed Bajamich on a full transfer from Argentina's Instituto AC on Oct. 5, 2020.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.