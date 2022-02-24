The Houston Dynamo acquired a 2022 international roster spot from the Philadelphia Union on Thursday.

The Union received a guaranteed $250,000 in general allocation money for 2023 in exchange.

The Dynamo now have eight international roster spots for the 2022 season.

The MLS regular season begins this weekend with Philadelphia hosting Minnesota United FC on Saturday and Houston hosting Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

