Dylan Carlson went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run homer and two runs as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 Monday.
The Cardinals won for the sixth time in their past seven home games while the Pirates' losing streak reached seven games.
Paul Goldschmidt hit the go-ahead homer while finishing 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs. Brendan Donovan went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Michael Chavis hit a three-run homer for the Pirates, and Diego Castillo hit a solo shot.
In his first big league start, Cardinals pitcher Zack Thompson allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings.
Giovanny Gallegos (2-2) earned the victory in relief, and Ryan Helsley closed out the ninth to earn his fifth save.
Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. Chris Stratton (3-3), the third Pirates pitcher into the game, took the loss.
Castillo hit his homer in the second inning to put the Pirates up 1-0.
They increased their lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning. Yu Chang led off with a single, moved to third on Bryan Reynolds' single and scored on Ke'Bryan Hayes' RBI single.
Then Chavis crushed his three-run homer.
The Cardinals responded by tying the game in the sixth inning. Goldschmidt hit a leadoff double and moved to third on Tyler O'Neill's one-out single.
After Anthony Banda relieved Keller, Donovan hit a two-run double. Juan Yepez dropped a bloop single into right field, and Carlson blasted his three-run homer.
Goldschmidt put the Cardinals up 6-5 with his homer off Stratton in the seventh inning.
The Cardinals tacked on a run in the eighth when Carlson hit a leadoff double and scored on Chang's error covering first base on Andrew Knizner's bunt.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.