Dustin May delivered a second consecutive strong start and the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 5-2 victory over the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series in Phoenix.
Freddie Freeman hit a home run and J.D. Martinez hit an RBI double as the Dodgers improved to 3-2 against the Diamondbacks this season. May (1-0) gave up one run on two hits over six innings, with two walks and five strikeouts -- six days after he went seven scoreless innings against Arizona.
Josh Rojas had an RBI double for the Diamondbacks, while right-hander Merrill Kelly (0-1) gave up four runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings, with four walks and four strikeouts. Kelly, 34, recorded his 500th career strikeout in the fourth inning when he fanned former teammate David Peralta.
Jake McCarthy had a triple among his two hits for Arizona in its home opener.
The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Max Muncy walked, went to second on a single from James Outman and scored on a single from Chris Taylor.
Los Angeles made it 2-0 on Muncy's force-out that scored Freeman when D-backs shortstop Geraldo Perdomo made a throwing error while trying to complete a double play. Muncy scored on Martinez's double to left field.
Outman had an RBI single in the sixth inning for the Dodgers, and Freeman's first home run was a solo shot in the seventh.
The D-backs got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning; Perdomo walked and scored on a double to right field by Rojas to cut the deficit to 4-1. McCarthy tripled and scored on a passed ball in the seventh.
Dodgers right-hander Evan Phillips pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save.
Peralta, who signed with the Dodgers in the offseason, was playing at Arizona for the first time since the D-backs moved him to the Tampa Bay Rays in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.