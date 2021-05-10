World No. 1 Dustin Johnson withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson event this week due to a knee issue.

The surprise move came one week out from the PGA Championship, the second major of 2021.

"It is with deepest regret that I must withdraw from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson," Johnson said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned and after consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work. I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week."

Johnson, 36, has 24 PGA Tour titles and two major victories, most recently the 2020 Masters in November. He most recently competed two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship, finishing tied for 48th.

The PGA Championship is held at the Kiawah Island's Ocean Course in South Carolina, Johnson's home state.

Greg Chalmers replaced Johnson in the Byron Nelson field. Notables in the field at TPC Craig Ranch outside Dallas are Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Jason Day, who will take the opportunity to tune up for the PGA Championship. The tourney runs May 13-16.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.