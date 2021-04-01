Reigning Masters champion Dustin Johnson on Thursday announced the menu for the annual champions dinner, and the main course will be filet mignon and sea bass.
The champions dinner will be on Tuesday.
Johnson won the 2020 Masters in November and, per custom, gets to pick the menu and serve as host for the dinner ahead of this tourney.
Masters' champions will begin with an appetizer of pigs in a blanket and lobster and corn fritters before they get to the filet and sea bass, marinated in miso.
The dinner tops off with peach cobbler and apple pie served with vanilla ice cream.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.