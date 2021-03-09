The Duke football team shut down in-person activities indefinitely on Tuesday after identifying a cluster of COVID-19 cases within the program.
A total of 10 students who attended team activities together are currently in isolation.
"All football-related activities have been temporarily suspended," the school said in a release. "Contact tracers have identified others who may have had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19."
The Blue Devils began spring practice on Feb. 26 at the campus in Durham, N.C. They have conducted three of their NCAA-allotted 15 official workouts.
Duke is coming off a disappointing 2-9 season in 2020, its worst record in David Cutcliffe's 13 seasons as the head coach.
