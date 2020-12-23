Former Clemson and Duke quarterback Chase Brice is transferring to Appalachian State.
"Thankful for this opportunity!!" Brice posted Wednesday on Twitter.
Brice entered the transfer portal earlier this month after completing 54.7 percent of his passes for 2,162 yards with 10 touchdowns and 15 interceptions -- the most in the FBS -- in 11 games with the Blue Devils (2-9).
He spent the previous two seasons as Trevor Lawrence's backup at Clemson, completing 60.7 percent of his passes for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four picks from 2018-19.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Brice has one season of eligibility remaining and will be able to play for the Mountaineers next season due to a blanket waiver issued to Division I transfers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
--Field Level Media
