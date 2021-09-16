Oak Hill Academy five-star point guard Caleb Foster announced his commitment to Duke on Thursday.
Foster is the 12th-best prospect in the Class of 2023 and the top-rated recruit to come out of Virginia, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He's rated the third-best point guard in the class.
The 6-foot-5 Foster made the announcement in a video released on Twitter.
Foster chose Duke over Louisville, Illinois, Stanford and others.
--Field Level Media
