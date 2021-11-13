Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Paolo Banchero scored 18 points and No. 9 Duke benefited from strong defense down the stretch to withstand Campbell, winning 67-56 on Saturday night at Durham, N.C.
Wendell Moore Jr. added 15 points and Jeremy Roach had 14 points for Duke (3-0). Joey Baker drained three of the team's nine successful 3-point attempts while scoring 11 points.
Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson led Campbell with 18 points apiece. Jesus Carralero provided 12 points for the Camels (2-1), who made 6 of 23 shots from 3-point range.
Both teams were playing in their third games in five nights. This matchup between in-state teams marked the final game of a two-day event called the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase.
Duke ended up shooting 50 percent from the field, with Banchero hitting seven of 11 shots.
Duke clung to a 39-38 lead before back-to-back 3s from Roach and Baker with more than 12 minutes to play.
The Blue Devils looked like they might pull away with a 51-42 edge, but the Camels were within 56-50 with about seven minutes to go. Then a scoring drought of more than five minutes doomed
Campbell's upset bid, including two missed free throws by Clemons during that span.
By the time the Camels scored again, they trailed 62-52 and there was 2:05 left in the game.
For the most part, the Blue Devils didn't rattle Campbell. The Camels were charged with just nine turnovers.
Duke went with a smaller lineup at times, holding a 33-29 halftime lead. The Camels took advantage in the lane at times with a rebounding advantage at 20-12 through 20 minutes.
Twelve seconds into the game, Moore, who racked up a triple-double a night earlier, departed with an apparent knee injury. He returned later in the first half.
Campbell built a 12-5 lead. Moore and Trevor Keels hit back-to-back 3-pointers to send Duke to a 28-25 lead.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.