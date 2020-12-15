Duke freshman forward Jalen Johnson injured his foot and will be out indefinitely, the school announced Tuesday.

Johnson's first missed game will come Wednesday in the Blue Devils' ACC opener at Notre Dame.

Johnson is averaging 11.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in just four games (all starts) this season. It's unclear when and how the 6-foot-9 Johnson injured his foot.

Johnson, Duke's most talented player, projects as a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

After Wednesday's game, Duke doesn't play again until Dec. 29 against Pittsburgh.

The No. 21 Blue Devils sit at 2-2 going into Wednesday.

--Field Level Media

