Duke sophomore forward Matthew Hurt announced Wednesday that he is entering the NBA draft.
Hurt was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection this season after averaging 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in 24 games. He made 44.4 percent of his shots (56-126) from 3-point range.
"It was always a dream of mine to play at Duke, and it's also a dream of mine to play in the NBA," Hurt said in a joint announcement with the school on Twitter. "Duke has made me a better player and person, and has put me in a position to take this next step in my career. ...
"Although I will miss putting on the Duke jersey, it means so much that I'll have a part in the Duke Brotherhood for life."
Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said the 20-year-old Hurt will impress NBA teams with his work ethic and skills.
"The NBA team that drafts Matthew is getting a player very dedicated to his craft," Krzyzewski said. "He is already a pro in how he approaches the game and approaches his development as a player and a person."
The 6-foot-9 Hurt shot 55.6 percent from the field this season, including a stellar 63.9 percent on two-point attempts.
