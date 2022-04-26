The Anaheim Ducks announced a two-year contract extension Tuesday for forward Sam Carrick.

Terms of the deal, which begins with the 2022-23 season, were not disclosed.

Carrick, 30, has a career-high 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) through 64 games this season.

Carrick has not played since April 17 due to a lower-body injury.

He has 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 111 career games with the Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2010.

--Field Level Media

