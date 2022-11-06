Anthony Stolarz made 48 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two of four attempts in the shootout to help the visiting Anaheim Ducks to a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.
Brett Leason and Mason McTavish each had a goal and an assist, and Max Comtois and Adam Henrique also scored for the Ducks, who also beat the Sharks in a shootout on Tuesday.
McTavish, Henrique and Trevor Zegras scored in the shootout.
Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and two assists, Luke Kunin also scored, and James Reimer made 21 saves for the Sharks, who have lost four in a row, the past three in a shootout. Kevin Labanc added a goal and an assist. Labanc and Nick Bonino scored in the shootout for San Jose.
The Ducks scored twice in the final minutes of regulation to send the game to overtime.
McTavish was sprung for a breakaway while coming out of the penalty box and scored his first goal of the season to cut the lead to 4-3 with 4:02 left.
Henrique swept in a rebound from just in front of the crease with 1:28 remaining to tie the score 4-4.
The Sharks outshot the Ducks 21-4 in the first period, but Anaheim took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Labanc was credited with a goal after his centering pass went off the stick of Anaheim defenseman John Klingberg and into his own net, giving San Jose a 1-0 lead at 3:54 of the first period.
Anaheim had its first shot on goal at 9:10 and tied the score 1-1 on their second at 12:06. Klingberg passed to Leason at the far post, and he tucked the puck into the net.
Comtois scored for the third straight game off a feed from Zegras to give the Ducks a 2-1 lead at 17:20.
The Sharks tied it back up 2-2 at 8:09 of the second period when Erik Karlsson fed Meier for a one-timer from the right circle.
San Jose went ahead 3-2 at 16:35 of the second when Kunin jammed the puck across the goal line from in close while on a power play.
Hertl scored off a feed from Meier to extend the lead to 4-2 at 9:33 of the third period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.