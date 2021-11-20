Sorry, an error occurred.
Anaheim Ducks forward Max Comtois will be sidelined six weeks after having surgery on his right hand.
Comtois underwent the procedure Thursday to repair a broken bone in the hand. He had missed three games before being placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Comtois, 22, recorded one assist in 13 games this season after leading the team in goals (16) and points (33) in 55 games in 2020-21.
He has 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 107 career games since being selected by Anaheim in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
