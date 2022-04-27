Max Comtois and Sonny Milano each had a goal and an assist for the visiting Anaheim Ducks in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
Trevor Zegras, Josh Mahura and Zach Aston-Reese also scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves for the Ducks (31-36-14, 76 points).
Brent Burns and Scott Reedy scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves for the Sharks (32-36-12, 76 points), who had won three of their previous four.
Zegras scored the 23rd goal of his rookie season on a power play to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 4:05 of the first period.
Zegras lifted a shot over Kahkonen's left shoulder and into the net. The puck lodged in the top of the net, leaving those on the ice unsure of its location for a few seconds.
Troy Terry appeared to score for Anaheim a few minutes later when he swept in a loose puck from the crease, but a video review determined Terry used a kicking motion and the goal was disallowed.
Comtois scored for the second straight game to extend the lead to 2-0 at 5:26 of the second period.
Comtois passed to a trailing Kevin Shattenkirk on a 3-on-2 rush. Shattenkirk then passed the puck back to Comtois for a one-timer.
The Ducks scored again 56 seconds later when Terry set up Milano for a one-timer and a 3-0 lead.
The Sharks came back with two goals in the final five minutes of the second period to make it a one-goal game again.
Burns scored his 10th goal of the season on a power play to make it 3-1 at 15:32. Burns connected on a slap shot that clipped off the stick of Ducks defenseman Andrej Sustr and into the net.
Reedy tipped in a shot to make it 3-2 at 18:36.
Mahura re-established the two-goal lead when he scored at 10:47 of the third period to make it 4-2.
Aston-Reese scored into an empty net and Stolarz earned an assist with 42 seconds left to make it 5-2.
--Field Level Media
