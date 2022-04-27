Max Comtois and Sonny Milano each had a goal and an assist for the visiting Anaheim Ducks in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Trevor Zegras, Josh Mahura and Zach Aston-Reese also scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves for the Ducks (31-36-14, 76 points).

Brent Burns and Scott Reedy scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves for the Sharks (32-36-12, 76 points), who had won three of their previous four.

Zegras scored the 23rd goal of his rookie season on a power play to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 4:05 of the first period.

Zegras lifted a shot over Kahkonen's left shoulder and into the net. The puck lodged in the top of the net, leaving those on the ice unsure of its location for a few seconds.

Troy Terry appeared to score for Anaheim a few minutes later when he swept in a loose puck from the crease, but a video review determined Terry used a kicking motion and the goal was disallowed.

Comtois scored for the second straight game to extend the lead to 2-0 at 5:26 of the second period.

Comtois passed to a trailing Kevin Shattenkirk on a 3-on-2 rush. Shattenkirk then passed the puck back to Comtois for a one-timer.

The Ducks scored again 56 seconds later when Terry set up Milano for a one-timer and a 3-0 lead.

The Sharks came back with two goals in the final five minutes of the second period to make it a one-goal game again.

Burns scored his 10th goal of the season on a power play to make it 3-1 at 15:32. Burns connected on a slap shot that clipped off the stick of Ducks defenseman Andrej Sustr and into the net.

Reedy tipped in a shot to make it 3-2 at 18:36.

Mahura re-established the two-goal lead when he scored at 10:47 of the third period to make it 4-2.

Aston-Reese scored into an empty net and Stolarz earned an assist with 42 seconds left to make it 5-2.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In