The Anaheim Ducks announced Monday that defenseman Jamie Drysdale is expected to miss the next four to six months after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder on Friday.
The injury occurred during a 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Ducks said Drysdale will undergo surgery "in the near future."
Drysdale, 20, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He had played eight games to begin his third year with the Ducks, picking up two penalty minutes without a goal or an assist.
He played 81 of a possible 82 games a year ago and scored 32 points (four goals, 28 assists). In 113 career games, Drysdale has tallied seven goals and 33 assists for Anaheim.
Drysdale's projected timetable means he could return in March at the earliest. The Ducks' regular season ends April 13.
The Ducks have the worst record in the NHL (2-6-1, 5 points) but are coming off a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.