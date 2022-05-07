Former All-Pro defensive tackle Marcell Dareus worked out for the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Dareus, 32, spent nine seasons in the NFL but has not played since undergoing season-ending core muscle surgery in October of 2019.

He had 37.5 sacks in 121 games (107 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2011-17) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19).

The Bills drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2011 and he was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014. He made the All-Pro first team in 2014 when he had a career-high 10 sacks.

Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh also told reporters that wide receiver Geronimo Allison had a tryout with the team Saturday.

Allison, 28, has 89 catches for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns in 49 games (15 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2016-19) and Detroit Lions (2021).

--Field Level Media

