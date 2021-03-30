The New England Patriots re-signed defensive tackle Lawrence Guy to a contract Tuesday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Patriots, however multiple media outlets previously reported it was a four-year contract.
Guy, 31, recorded 57 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery in 14 games (all starts) last season. He served as one of the team captains in 2020.
He has 363 tackles, 13.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries in 129 career games (79 starts) with the Indianapolis Colts (2012-13), then-San Diego Chargers (2013-14), Baltimore Ravens (2014-16) and Patriots.
