RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will miss Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race outside St. Louis after testing positive for COVID-19.

The team announced the news Thursday night and said Truck Series driver Zane Smith will fill in behind the wheel of the No. 17 Acronis Ford at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Buescher, 29, is 21st in the Cup Series standings through 14 regular season races. He has three top-10 finishes this season.

Buescher is expected to be back in action next weekend at Sonoma Raceway, according to the team.

Smith, 22, will make his first start in the Cup Series. He has three wins and eight top-10 finishes in 10 starts this season on the Camping World Truck Series.

--Field Level Media

