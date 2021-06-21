Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes will miss four to six weeks with a grade 2 MCL tear in her right knee.
The team said Monday that an MRI confirmed the diagnosis.
Hayes, 31, is the leading scorer for the Dream (5-7), averaging 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She is shooting 44.9 percent from 3-point range.
Without Hayes, the Dream will rely on guard Courtney Williams, second on the team in scoring with an average of 16.9 points. She averages 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
Atlanta, in next-to-last place in the Eastern Conference standings, will host the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.
--Field Level Media
