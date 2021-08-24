The Atlanta Dream signed guard Blake Dietrick for the rest of the 2021 season on Tuesday.

It's the third stint with Atlanta for Dietrick, who played for the club in 2018 and 2020.

Dietrick, 28, averaged 5.9 points, 3.4 assists and 21.0 minutes in 22 games (four starts) last season.

Her career averages include 2.6 points, 1.5 assists and 11.3 minutes in 68 games (five starts) with the Seattle Storm (2016, 2019), San Antonio Stars (2016) and Atlanta.

