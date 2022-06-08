May 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) shoots the ball over New York Liberty guard Asia (AD) Durr (25) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Dream acquired guard Asia "AD" Durr from the New York Liberty on Wednesday in exchange for Megan Walker and draft rights to their 2021 second-round pick.
Durr averaged 9.7 points in 18 games (15 starts) as a rookie for New York in 2019, but contracted a severe case of COVID-19 and missed the past two seasons while battling long-haul COVID-19. This season, Durr has appeared in 10 games with no starts, averaging 1.4 points.
"We are excited for the opportunity to add AD to our roster," Dream head coach Tanisha Wright said in a statement. "We understand the obstacles AD has fought through to get back to playing basketball, and we look forward to teaming up with them and continuing that journey. AD's talent speaks for itself, and we think there is no better place to unlock it than here in their home state."
The Liberty selected Durr with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Louisville.
Walker is averaging 3.3 points in 12 games with the Dream this season.
The Liberty also received the draft rights to Raquel Carrera of Spain.
