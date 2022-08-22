wire Drake Maye wins North Carolina QB competition Field Level Media Aug 22, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Drake Maye will be North Carolina's starting quarterback for Saturday night's season opener against visiting Florida A&M.Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown made the announcement Monday, choosing the 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman to replace record-setting signal-caller Sam Howell.Maye, whose brother Luke starred for the UNC basketball team (2015-19), won a competition that went down to the wire with third-year sophomore Jacolby Criswell.A four-star recruit in the Class of 2021, Maye originally committed to Alabama before flipping to North Carolina.Criswell completed 16 of 25 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception in seven appearances over the past two seasons. He also rushed 16 times for 94 yards and a TD.Howell was a three-year starter for the Tar Heels who set school records for passing yards (10,283) and TDs (92) before being drafted in the fifth round in April by the Washington Commanders.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Train blocks crossings off Marietta Square Kennesaw hosts 21st annual Pigs and Peaches festival Smyrna apartment fire displaces families Weeks after taking Marietta principal post, Holland sole finalist for Rome superintendent Two men arrested for contacting, attempting to meet juvenile for sex
