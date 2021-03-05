Drake's bid for a possible NCAA Tournament at-large berth got an unexpected boost Friday.
The Bulldogs, 24-3 through the end of the regular season, got a walkover victory in their scheduled first game at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis. The quarterfinal contest against seventh-seeded Northern Iowa (10-15) was canceled and the second-seeded Bulldogs were handed a semifinal berth.
The conference did not announce an explanation for the walkover, but Stadium reported that Northern Iowa experienced a COVID-19 problem.
Third-seeded Missouri State (16-6) and sixth-seeded Valparaiso (10-17) were playing a late game Friday to determine Drake's next opponent.
The Bulldogs started the season 18-0, including a 9-0 mark in MVC games, before dropping two of three. They bounced back for a five-game winning streak and were on track to get the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament before taking a 67-61 upset loss at Bradley in their regular-season finale on Feb. 27.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.