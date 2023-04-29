The Green Bay Packers' selection of quarterback Sean Clifford from Penn State in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday was a record breaker.
NFL Network reported that this is first draft in history in which 11 quarterbacks were taken in the first 150 picks.
The Packers nabbed Clifford with pick 149.
The Minnesota Vikings went on to add Jaren Hall of BYU with the 164th pick, making him the 12th quarterback selected in the first five rounds.
The first 10 picks selected, and their draft number are:
No. 1: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
No. 2: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
No. 4: Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
No. 33: Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
No. 68 : Hendon Hooker, Detroit Lions
No. 127: Jake Haener, New Orleans Saints
No. 128: Stetson Bennett, Los Angeles Rams
No. 135: Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders
No. 139: Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals
No. 140: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns
--Field Level Media
