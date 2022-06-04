Jonquel Jones scored 24 points and the visiting Connecticut Sun overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Phoenix Mercury 92-88 on Friday night.
Brionna Jones scored 18 points, DeWanna Bonner had 14, Alyssa Thomas added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Courtney Williams scored 11 for the Sun (8-3), who finished the game on a 24-7 run.
Diana Taurasi scored a season-high 32 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith had 22, Diamond DeShields added 15 and Sophie Cunningham 13 to lead the Mercury (2-8), who lost their seventh straight.
Diggins-Smith had four points and Taurasi made a 3-pointer as Phoenix scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to take an 81-68 lead.
Thomas had two assists and added jumper during a 15-3 run that pulled the Sun within 84-83 with 2:32 remaining.
Taurasi made a 3-pointer, but Bonner answered with a 3-pointer, Jonquel Jones and Thomas had baskets and Williams rebounded her own miss with 6.2 seconds left to help Connecticut hold on.
Bonner scored six points as the Sun turned a three-point halftime deficit into a 59-53 lead midway through the third quarter.
Cunningham and Taurasi made back-to-back 3-pointers, but Brionna Jones had a field goal and Jonquel Jones a 3-pointer to help Connecticut open a 66-59 lead.
Taurasi's 3-pointer and Diggins-Smith's three baskets helped the Mercury pull even at 68 at the end of the period.
The Sun started fast as Natisha Hiedeman made two 3-pointers and Jonquel Jones made one to give them a 15-8 lead.
Taurasi scored the Mercury's final six points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give her 12 points and hand Phoenix its first lead at 22-20 as the period ended.
She made two free throws to complete a 7-0 run that gave the Mercury a 33-24 lead early in the second quarter.
Brionna Jones made a steal and beat the buzzer with a layup to complete a 9-2 run that pulled the Sun within 45-42 at halftime.
--Field Level Media
