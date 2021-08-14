Doug Barron eagled the 18th hole to fire a 6-under 64 for the second consecutive round Saturday and take a one-shot lead at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.
Barron sits at 12 under through 36 holes and is being chased by three players at 11 under -- Billy Mayfair (67), Steve Flesch (65) and Stephen Ames (65).
Brandt Jobe sits alone in fifth at 9 under, three shots back, after carding a 66 on Saturday.
Barron, along with David McKenzie and Olin Browne, carded the low round of the day at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.
Barron was 4 under on his round until he carded an eagle on the par-5 18th.
"I played really nice today," Barron said. "I hit the ball solid all day. I did make a bogey, but I still hit a good shot on the hole and I made bogey. I just didn't get up-and-down. I'm fine where I'm at. I did look at the leaderboard going into 18.
"I wanted to be in the final group, so I think the only way, my only path to the final group was to make eagle, so I can't believe I did it. That was pretty cool."
A win would be Barron's second on the Champions Tour.
Ken Duke (67) and McKenzie (64) are four shots back at 8-under 132.
Frank Lickliter II made a hole-in-one on No. 12. It is the sixth ace in tourney history and the first on the 12th hole. It was Lickliter's first hole-in-one on the Champions circuit.
--Field Level Media
