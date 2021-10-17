Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as UCLA defeated Washington 24-17 Saturday night in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Seattle.
It was the second consecutive victory for the Bruins (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) and the second straight defeat for the Huskies (2-4, 1-2).
Thompson-Robinson hit tight end Greg Dulcich over the middle on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 8:19 remaining to break a 17-all tie.
The Huskies reached midfield on their next possession, but Dylan Morris' deep ball for Rome Odunze was intercepted by UCLA's Devin Kirkwood at the 4-yard line with 4:50 remaining.
The Bruins then ran out the clock.
Thompson-Robinson, a senior, completed 21 of 26 passes for 183 yards and a 165.3 rating. He also gained 87 yards on 12 carries.
Zach Charbonnet rushed 21 times for 131 yards for the Bruins, who improved to 3-0 on the road.
Morris completed 20 of 30 passes for 184 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Teammate Kamari Pleasant rushed nine times for 80 yards.
Thompson-Robinson guided the Bruins to a 17-3 lead.
He threw a 17-yard scoring strike to Kam Brown with 29 seconds left in the first quarter to give UCLA a 7-3 lead.
After a 39-yard field goal by Nicholas Barr-Mira made it 10-3 with 7:04 left in the half, Thompson-Robinson scored on a 1-yard sneak on a fourth-and-goal play with 3:33 remaining to extend the lead to 17-3.
The Huskies responded with an eight-play, 69-yard drive, with Morris hitting Odunze in the back left corner of the end zone to make it 17-10 with 52 seconds left in the half.
The Huskies tied the score at 17-all on their first drive of the third quarter, with Morris sneaking in from a yard out on fourth-and-goal.
Washington's Peyton Henry opened the scoring with a 25-yard field goal with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter.
The Huskies honored their 1991 national championship team with throwback uniforms.
