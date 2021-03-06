Ex-NBA player Donyell Marshall won't be returning to coach Central Connecticut State for a sixth season.
The school announced his departure on Friday.
"It has been a privilege to serve as the head coach for this program for the past five seasons," Marshall said. "I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to coach these young men. I thank each of them, as well as my coaching staff, for making this a memorable experience. I thank everyone for their commitment to me and this program and for working hard every day to make us better."
Under Marshall, the team was 40-104. This season, the Blue Devils finished 5-16 overall and 5-13 in the Northeast Conference. They failed to qualify for the conference tournament
Marshall, 47, played at UConn from 1991-94 and was named Big East player of the year and an All-American. The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the No. 4 overall selection in the 1994 NBA Draft, and he went on to play 15 seasons with eight teams.
--Field Level Media
