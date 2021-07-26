Croatia's Donna Vekic eliminated No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in one of several second-round upsets Monday at the Tokyo Olympics.
Vekic saved 10 of 12 break points and only registered 14 unforced errors, compared to 34 by Sabalenka. Vekic will next face No. 15 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, a 6-2, 6-3 winner against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson.
Paula Badosa of Spain knocked off No. 6 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-3, 7-6 (4) and Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck rallied to take down No. 10 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.
Seeded players moving safely into the round of 16 included No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan, No. 4 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, No. 5 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, No. 7 Garbine Muguruza of Spain, No. 8 Barbora Krejikova of the Czech Republic and No. 9 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.
--Field Level Media
