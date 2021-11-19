Kaiden Rice scored 23 points, Donald Carey added 20 and Georgetown defeated Siena 83-65 Friday night in Washington.
Dante Harris scored 14 points and Aminu Mohammed had 11 for the Hoyas (2-1).
Carey was a member of the Saints from 2018-20.
Jackson Stormo had 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and 11 rebounds for Siena (0-4), which had lost each of their first three games by 20 or more points.
Andrew Platek, a fifth-year transfer player who made his season debut Friday after being granted a series of waivers by the NCAA, scored 12 points off the bench. Colby Rogers added 11.
Georgetown led by 10 at halftime and Carey's 3-pointer and two free throws sandwiched around an inside basket by Harris gave the Hoyas a 58-40 lead with 14:42 remaining.
Siena cut the deficit to 14, but Carey blocked Platek's shot to start a successful 2-on-1 break and on the next possession, Jalin Billingsley's steal led to another fast break culminating in Billingsley's alley-oop dunk. That pushed the lead to 62-44 with 11:31 left.
Tyler Beard's driving layup pushed the lead to 69-48 at the 7:32 mark.
Siena cut it to 15 on Stormo's 3-pointer with 4:42 but could get no closer.
The Saints started out 1-for-8 from the field and the Hoyas led 10-2 after Carey's basket at 15:36.
Jared Billups hit consecutive 3-pointers that pulled Siena within 13-11 at 12:21.
Georgetown later responded with an 8-0 run capped by Jordan Riley's layup off a Siena turnover.
With Georgetown center Timothy Ighoefe on the bench with two fouls, Stormo scored four quick points inside to pull the Saints within 29-26 with 4:06 left in the half.
The Hoyas led 33-29 when Carey's 3-pointer kicked off an 8-0 run.
Rice's 3-pointer gave Georgetown its biggest lead of the half, 44-31, but Platek hit a long three as the buzzer sounded.
The Hoyas shot 57.1 percent (16-for-28) in the first half and Siena hit 44.8 percent (13-for-29).
