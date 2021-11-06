Dominique Johnson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 4-yarder with 21 seconds remaining, as host Arkansas defeated No. 17 Mississippi State 31-28 in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday.
KJ Jefferson, who passed for 191 yards and a touchdown, drove the Razorbacks (6-3, 2-3) 75 yards in 10 plays for the winning score after Will Rogers' fourth touchdown pass of the game had given the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3) the lead with 2:22 remaining.
Rogers, who completed 36 of 48 passes for 417 yards, drove Mississippi State into position for a tying field goal, but Nolan McCord, replacing Brandon Ruiz after Ruiz had missed both of his field-goal attempts, was wide left from 40 yards as time expired.
Mississippi State, which didn't score until getting a touchdown on its final possession of the first half, made it two TD drives in a row after receiving the second-half kickoff.
Rogers threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rara Thomas to give the Bulldogs their first lead, 14-13.
Cam Little made a career-long field goal for the second time in the game when he hit a 51-yarder to give the Razorbacks a 16-14 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Jefferson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Treylon Burks to increase the lead to 23-14 early in the fourth quarter. But the Bulldogs answered on the ensuing possession as Rogers and Thomas teamed on a 37-yard touchdown pass with 11:41 remaining.
Little's first career-long field goal came on a 46-yarder, and Dominique Johnson ran 1 yard for a touchdown to give the Razorbacks a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs had an opportunity to score when they drove to the Arkansas 5, but they stalled and Ruiz missed a 23-yard field goal.
Little added a 48-yard field goal before Mississippi State finally scored on Rogers' 3-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Walley with seven seconds left in the second quarter. That gave Arkansas a 13-7 halftime lead.
