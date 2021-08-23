Dominik Koepfer became the first player to reach the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open, rallying past Italy's Marco Cecchinato 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday.
The 16th-seeded German prevailed in a match that saw both players struggle on serve. Koepfer had nine aces and nine double faults while Cecchinato had eight of each.
In the day's only other second-round match, 14th-seeded Richard Gasquet of France opposed Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in late action.
Both U.S. players on court Monday lost their first-round matches. Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori downed Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-4, and Australia's Alexei Popyrin ousted Steve Johnson 7-5, 6-4.
Also advancing to the second round were Belarus' Ilya Ivashka, Australia's Jordan Thompson, Argentina's Federico Coria, Italy's Gianluca Mager, Japan's Yosuke Watanuki and France's Lucas Pouille.
--Field Level Media
